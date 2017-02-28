ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Strawberry Cough
Slide 1 of 3
  • Leafly flower of Strawberry Cough
  • Close up cannabis flower of Strawberry Cough

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Sativa

4.3 2408 reviews

Strawberry Cough

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Pine
Peppery

Calculated from 95 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 2408 reviews

Strawberry Cough nugget
Strawberry Cough
  • Herbal
  • Pine
  • Peppery

Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent strain with mysterious genetic origins. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

1715 people reported 11812 effects
Happy 55%
Uplifted 51%
Euphoric 48%
Energetic 39%
Relaxed 37%
Stress 36%
Anxiety 30%
Depression 26%
Pain 20%
Fatigue 11%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 14%
Dizzy 6%
Paranoid 5%
Headache 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

2,408

Show all

Avatar for connosieur
Member since 2012
This is my favorite strain and nothing else even compares. I have anxiety very often and this strain is one of the only strains that helps me with it. Strawberry cough (strawberry fields x haze) is the best tasting strain I have ever had ,and I am not joking or exaggerating when I say that. From the...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for joshdecano27
Member since 2015
Strawberry cough is one of my all-time favorite strains. This is a great strain to take backpacking and hiking or if you want to get up and move. Buds smells a berry flavor. The taste is like smoking strawberry's. The affects in low doses include clear head high, uplifted, energetic, alerting, focu...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for Borbula
Member since 2012
I purchased an eighth of this strain to combat my diagnosed chronic anxiety and panic attacks. The pharmaceutical drugs I were taking were not improving the quality of my life and had too many adverse side effects. I heard Strawbery Cough was specifically designed as an anti-anxiety medical mariju...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for passthesauce
Member since 2017
I have chronic anxiety, depression, and PTSD. I typically medicate with high CBD strains and I was very nervous to try this strain because I was thought it might induce a panic attack (given my previous experiences). However, after taking a moderate amount I have found myself feeling completely rela...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedUplifted
Avatar for roman09
Member since 2014
I've been struggling with depression, anxiety and stress. Within 5 minutes, the fog went away. It felt like someone turned up the volume on the "being alive" meter. My mood became really good, walking felt so good, I choose to park 6 blocks away from my dinner and walk. Got to dinner and had so...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyUplifted
more reviews
write a review

Find Strawberry Cough nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Strawberry Cough nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Found in

Lineage

Strain
Strawberry Cough
First strain child
Strawberry Satori
child
Second strain child
Strawberry Durban Diesel
child

Grow info

Sponsored by
Sponsor Logo
sativa
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Strawberry Cough

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Strawberry Cough nearby.

Good reads

Show all

Tips for growing Strawberry Cough cannabis
Tips for growing Strawberry Cough cannabis
Leafly staff picks: The best-tasting cannabis strains
Leafly staff picks: The best-tasting cannabis strains
7 cannabis strains with mind-focused effects
7 cannabis strains with mind-focused effects
The Leafly Strain Reviews Hall of Fame: Your Review Could Win You Some Leafly Gear!
The Leafly Strain Reviews Hall of Fame: Your Review Could Win You Some Leafly Gear!

Most popular in