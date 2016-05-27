ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Strawberry Milkshake
  4. Reviews

Strawberry Milkshake reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Strawberry Milkshake.

Reviews

14

Avatar for Connoisseur81
Member since 2019
Distinct taste, with pungent undertones upon inhalation. Almost a gas pack. Its good!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for AKush40
Member since 2018
Growing this strain for the first time. So far so good. I also have Afghan Kush they are just starting to flower and the strawberry milkshake is still in full vegetative growth. Hopefully all will be good and finish out outside!!!!!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for 8thonfire
Member since 2018
Great strain for someone that doesnt want to get too high.im an every day smoker and I enjoyed the relaxation of this strain. Gives you the feeling 2mg of zyanex does. Definitly not a parnoid feeling the whole time your high. Warning tho it is a creeper
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Strawberry MilkshakeUser uploaded image of Strawberry MilkshakeUser uploaded image of Strawberry MilkshakeUser uploaded image of Strawberry MilkshakeUser uploaded image of Strawberry Milkshake
more
photos
Avatar for 420Danksmoker
Member since 2018
Some of the best smoke I’ve had.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for aspenscott
Member since 2017
First hit instantly hit my roomate and I. The buds are so dense, and sticky. We are currently sitting and laughing out asses off. One of the best strains I have tried hands down.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticGigglyHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Glenard90
Member since 2017
Pretty good strain. it really does calm a racing mind.
Read full review
Reported
feelings