i've been having a rough day today. extreme mental fatigue, my brain moving like a constantly buffering youtube video. volatile emotions. unable to have a conversation because my adhd is messing me up so bad - forgetting words and unable to transfer thoughts to sentences that make sense. today was supposed to be a productive one, but any tasks i tried took forever to even start. and ofc that just further brought my mood down and anxiety up. took a hit and instantly i feel so much better. the mental noise is clearing up, and i feel uplifted and relaxed. the taste and smell is like strawberry candy - love that! idk what the longterm effects are like, but my immediate feelings are very positive :) i feel so relieved that i gave this a shot