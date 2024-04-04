Strawberry Stardust reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Strawberry Stardust.
Strawberry Stardust strain effects
Strawberry Stardust reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
t........t
April 4, 2024
Creative
Relaxed
Dizzy
Smoked this in 2017 and it put me on my arse, only weed to have ever made me fall over, it was beautiful. I had the driest mouth and in that moment learned what the cotton mouth my friends had been talking about for the past few time we’d smoked, this was probably my 15th ever joint and the walk home was immaculate, immediately went into my room to hide from my mum and the crazy things going on in my mind.
s........3
Today
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
i've been having a rough day today. extreme mental fatigue, my brain moving like a constantly buffering youtube video. volatile emotions. unable to have a conversation because my adhd is messing me up so bad - forgetting words and unable to transfer thoughts to sentences that make sense. today was supposed to be a productive one, but any tasks i tried took forever to even start. and ofc that just further brought my mood down and anxiety up. took a hit and instantly i feel so much better. the mental noise is clearing up, and i feel uplifted and relaxed. the taste and smell is like strawberry candy - love that! idk what the longterm effects are like, but my immediate feelings are very positive :) i feel so relieved that i gave this a shot