Strawnana Cookies reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Strawnana Cookies.

Strawnana Cookies effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

2 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
50% of people report feeling talkative
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Anxious
50% of people say it helps with anxious
Dry eyes
50% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
50% of people say it helps with fatigue
Bipolar disorder
50% of people say it helps with bipolar disorder

Strawnana Cookies reported flavors

1 people told us about flavors:
Berry
50% of people taste the flavor berry
Strawberry
50% of people taste the flavor strawberry

