Subway Scientist
Subway Scientist
SSc
Hybrid
Energetic
Uplifted
Happy
Earthy
Sage
Subway Scientist effects are mostly calming.
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Subway Scientist strain reviews(3)
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w........z
September 19, 2024
Sleepy
This knocked me out - ideal for sleep.
k........r
September 29, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Uplifted
Was gifted this at work a while ago and hit it after everyone was in bed. Certainly a good strong buzz but I felt very uplifted more than just high. Thought some pretty deep thoughts and was ready for a long walk around the neighbourhood. Just a great cultivar for doing stuff but being a bit zoned out as well. Great for just hitting some and then going for a walk.
M........R
July 13, 2022
Energetic
Got high like an indica but still felt energetic