Subway Scientist strain effects
Subway Scientist strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Subway Scientist reviews
w........z
September 19, 2024
Sleepy
This knocked me out - ideal for sleep.
M........R
July 13, 2022
Energetic
Got high like an indica but still felt energetic
k........r
September 29, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Was gifted this at work a while ago and hit it after everyone was in bed. Certainly a good strong buzz but I felt very uplifted more than just high. Thought some pretty deep thoughts and was ready for a long walk around the neighbourhood. Just a great cultivar for doing stuff but being a bit zoned out as well. Great for just hitting some and then going for a walk.