Sudz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sudz.
Sudz strain effects
Sudz reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
r........r
August 7, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Anxious
I enjoy the many flavors, but this just isn't good for my anxiety
p........3
February 27, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
This is a solid strain, beautiful nugs, great taste and amazing smell. The high is mellow and chill, but I'm not couch locked, which I like because I hate being couch locked. I'd suggest this one for sure. Puts me in focus on school and gaming or if I want to go do things.
b........5
November 26, 2023
Uplifted
A relaxing yet invigorating strain that activates the mind, unlocking creativity.