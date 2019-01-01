Sugar Calyx by Calyx Garden is a trichome-covered cross of Grape Calyx and Dutch Treat. These two distinct strains come together to offer consumers a unique terpene profile of pungent sweetness and pine while imbuing the body with happy relaxation that lingers for hours. This hybrid is a quality choice for consumers looking to abate nausea and pain while enhancing mood. According to Calyx Garden, Sugar Calyx is one of the frostiest strains on their growing roster.