HybridTHC 19%CBG 1%

Dutch Treat

Dutch Treat is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Northern Lights with Haze. This strain produces cerebral effects that will leave you feeling uplifted and euphoric while reducing stress and relaxing the mind. Dutch Treat features a flavor profile that smells like sweet fruits mixed with pine and eucalyptus trees. Growers say this strain has dense, sticky buds that are pungent. Medical marijuana patients choose Dutch Treat to help relieve symptoms associated with fatigue, pain, and PMS. This strain originates from Amsterdam and is a cultural staple among the coffee shops there.

Dutch Treat strain effects

Feelings

Euphoric

Relaxed

Uplifted

Dutch Treat strain helps with

  • Stress
    38% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    26% of people say it helps with Depression
Dutch Treat strain reviews1,068

August 15, 2012
One of the very best "calm you down, take a load off" strains. As long as I have been keeping track, this strain has been a favorite. Faced with 20-30 strains, almost always a choose this because it reliably calms, soothes and improves mood. Stress reduced, mind relaxer.
April 10, 2017
May 29, 2015
Strain spotlight

Dutch Treat strain genetics

Dutch Treat grow information

Type
indica
sativa
hybrid
Difficulty
easy
moderate
difficult
Height
short
average
tall
Yield
low
medium
high
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12
  • 63-72 days flowering

Photos of Dutch Treat

