HybridTHC 19%CBG 1%
Dutch Treat
Dutch Treat is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Northern Lights with Haze. This strain produces cerebral effects that will leave you feeling uplifted and euphoric while reducing stress and relaxing the mind. Dutch Treat features a flavor profile that smells like sweet fruits mixed with pine and eucalyptus trees. Growers say this strain has dense, sticky buds that are pungent. Medical marijuana patients choose Dutch Treat to help relieve symptoms associated with fatigue, pain, and PMS. This strain originates from Amsterdam and is a cultural staple among the coffee shops there.
Dutch Treat strain effects
Dutch Treat strain helps with
- 38% of people say it helps with Stress
- 30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 26% of people say it helps with Depression
Dutch Treat strain reviews1,068
T........3
August 15, 2012
Euphoric
Happy
c........1
April 10, 2017
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
Happy
h........2
May 29, 2015
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Dutch Treat strain genetics
Dutch Treat grow information
Type
indica
sativa
hybrid
Difficulty
easy
moderate
difficult
Height
short
average
tall
Yield
low
medium
high
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12
- 63-72 days flowering