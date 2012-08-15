I'd heard a lot about this strain before trying it, so expectations were high, and I wasn't disappointed. The weed smells amazing - pine and spearmint, with a bit of earth. The smoke is light and gave me no urge to cough, and tasted of earth and menthol, with just a bit of piney hops in the background. Very nice. The high was also top notch. It began with a clear, very happy head-high. No fogginess and no racey sensations; just mellow, happy and uplifted. After about 15 minutes, the body high began to roll in, and, it, too, was comfortable without being overwhelming. It's a strain that makes it easy to go to bed, but doesn't compel you to do so. As a result, it's a great smoke for the afternoon or early evening to jettison stress and chill out with some friends, a movie or even household chores. No wonder it's a classic.