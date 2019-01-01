Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Bred by the Gage Green Group by crossing the classic Northern California outdoor strain Purple Trainwreck with their Joseph OG, Sugartown Express has huge yields and quality buds. This strain brings a unique and inviting flavor profile that comes with a high that will put your body at ease and improve your appetite.