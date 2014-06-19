ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Purple Trainwreck

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Fruity
Herbal
Peppery

Calculated from 42 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 629 reviews

Purple Trainwreck
  • Fruity
  • Herbal
  • Peppery

Purple Trainwreck by Humboldt Seed Organization is an indica-dominant strain that combines genetics from Trainwreck and Mendocino Purps. Blooming in hues of bright green and magenta, Purple Trainwreck is as colorful as it is flavorful. Exhibiting a rich aroma of bright citrus, pine, and lavender, this indica appeases the consumer chasing a stimulating cerebral experience anchored in full physical relaxation. Its breeders recommend growing this strain in a warm, dry climate or indoors with sufficient space and nutrients.

Effects

3642 reported effects from 452 people
Euphoric 62%
Happy 57%
Relaxed 52%
Uplifted 45%
Creative 31%
Dry mouth 35%
Dry eyes 21%
Paranoid 7%
Dizzy 6%
Headache 4%

Reviews

629

Avatar for tatril01
Member since 2014
Dude, if you plan on seeing your girl in the near future start away from this because no matter how sexy she is you gonna make an excuse to stay home and not give a fuck. Also I learned how to make the greatest pillow fort in all the land. No girls allowed, just me and my dog Jack (to be fair he ca...
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for PMP
Member since 2014
Parents: Granddaddy Purple and Trainwreck Appearance: Violet buds with dark red hairs. Quite frosty. Looks like sparkling grape candy. Initial, almost immediate high, then tapers off into a physical stoney contentedness, then eventually to couch-locky lethargy. Great go-to for pain relief! ...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for nickidoobie
Member since 2013
BEST strain I have smoked. I have a problem connecting with people but purple trainwreck made me comfortable socially. This was my favorite tasting bud of all time. It's pretty arousing so don't smoke unless you have a backup plan. I wasn't extremely hungry like other indica's but this was the most ...
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHungry
Avatar for HumbleKingRG
Member since 2015
Purple train wreck indeed does up lift your mood, me and my gf tried this strain together then we laughed for a good while. We started watching old cartoons like rug rats, courage the cowardly dog and it was amazing 😹 lol we saw a picture of telly tubbies and started laughing for a long time. The h...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for M.J.Green
Member since 2014
5 star, no doubt, by far my favorite strain I've came across in a while. Also had an interesting effect, kind of an "adaptive" feel, like if you're on the go it wont slow you down one bit, but if you got nothing to do but sit around, it has good couch-lock potential as well. Very clean lemon/citrus...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Lineage

First strain parent
Mendocino Purps
parent
Second strain parent
Trainwreck
parent
Strain
Purple Trainwreck
First strain child
Trash
child
Second strain child
Smooth Operator
child

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Photos

User uploaded image of Purple TrainwreckUser uploaded image of Purple TrainwreckUser uploaded image of Purple TrainwreckUser uploaded image of Purple TrainwreckUser uploaded image of Purple TrainwreckUser uploaded image of Purple TrainwreckUser uploaded image of Purple Trainwreck
