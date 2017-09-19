ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Sun Ra
  4. Reviews

Sun Ra reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sun Ra.

Reviews

9

Avatar for Amberk321
Member since 2019
It is very uplifting and makes you happy and talkative.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for scissortailrivers
Member since 2018
Got this as a shatter, and I’d say it’s got a smooth, clear headed feel, comfortable body effects.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappy
Avatar for foxbird
Member since 2018
This is my favorite strain of ALL TIME. I am an artist and this strain makes me immediately want my colors. I’ve made some very colorful and beautiful art and still had energy to do more. Please make more of this
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for IsIt42OYet
Member since 2017
Absolutely beautiful flower covered in Trichomes leaves the taste BUDS pleased 😁 the specific cut I got was extremely potent had me pretty high but a focused kinda high lasted 3 hours than the munchies kicked it full force. But I'm definitely gonna give this medicine a 5 star rating for sure!!!! Th...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review

Photos

Avatar for steshyn
Member since 2017
Had a nice wax from infinite wellness and oh my god it was amazing. hits you hard at first then settled into a nice relaxing euphoric high
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for jgwinn31
Member since 2017
I would personally give this strain 6 stars if I could. Bought this strain from a local dispensary. By far the best strain to do upbeat activities on. I smoked just a little, then went on a walk of downtown Denver. needless to say it's absolutely amazing!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyTingly
Avatar for JustNRici11
Member since 2016
I am super excited to try this strain. so far the joint I rolled was superb. it broke up with ease and smells so delicious ill let you know ehat the after effects are
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedTingly