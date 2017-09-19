Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
This is my favorite strain of ALL TIME. I am an artist and this strain makes me immediately want my colors. I’ve made some very colorful and beautiful art and still had energy to do more. Please make more of this
Absolutely beautiful flower covered in Trichomes leaves the taste BUDS pleased 😁 the specific cut I got was extremely potent had me pretty high but a focused kinda high lasted 3 hours than the munchies kicked it full force. But I'm definitely gonna give this medicine a 5 star rating for sure!!!! Th...
I would personally give this strain 6 stars if I could. Bought this strain from a local dispensary. By far the best strain to do upbeat activities on. I smoked just a little, then went on a walk of downtown Denver. needless to say it's absolutely amazing!