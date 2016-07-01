ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Sunburn
  4. Reviews

Sunburn reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sunburn.

Effects

Show all

34 people reported 290 effects
Happy 64%
Uplifted 58%
Creative 50%
Energetic 50%
Focused 47%
Pain 44%
Stress 38%
Fatigue 32%
Inflammation 32%
Depression 29%
Dry mouth 14%
Dry eyes 11%
Headache 5%
Dizzy 2%

Reviews

44

Avatar for lookitsjoe
Member since 2019
I really enjoy Sunburn as a morning strain. The first time I had it, I noted that it felt like coffee &amp; OJ from the energy and citrus it packs. I medicate primarily for bad anxiety so I definitely have to moderate my usage of this, but when done right, Sunburn is a fantastic strain for product...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkative
Avatar for Enumclaw2006
Member since 2018
I feel compelled to write a review of this strain based on how fucking amazing it smells! And the buzzy cerebral high is exactly what I’m lookin for in a sativa!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for jonnysteeez
Member since 2019
Tastes spicy but nicey
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for thesunset
Member since 2018
Very harsh and sour flavor, but very good and happy high. Had this in shatter and it tested out at 83.5% THCA (73.2% THC). This is by far one of the most unique strains I have ever had and one of the most flavorful, sometimes too flavorful. Overall a solid strain that you can’t really go wrong with.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyRelaxedTingly
write a review

Photos

more photos
Avatar for Whatsgoodbrah
Member since 2019
Definitely gives you a good boost of energy with out being in slow motion, the first 3 minutes I wanna say had my heart beating pretty fast because it put me out a little bit but after that I was feeling very euphoric, Happy and a little bit tingly. I could easily be around people without worrying a...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for yocelin
Member since 2019
Phenomenal taste with an even better experience. From the first puff you start to feel that giggly euphoria while the creativity and focus starts rolling out. Great day time wake n Bake strain, tastes sweet, just like the smell of it, flowery and clean
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for steb_
Member since 2019
Fantastic !! Uplifting and flavorful. Dry Vaping and it was very smooth. Waiting to see the effects for pain. Really glad I tried this strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyUplifted
Avatar for SithPsychopath
Member since 2019
This strain is my absolute favorite to cook with. I like to make some potent butter with it and eat it in oatmeal in the morning. Then a bit more at lunch usually, haha. Great lasting euphoric high with a ton of energy!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkative