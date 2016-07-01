We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Happy 64%
Uplifted 58%
Creative 50%
Energetic 50%
Focused 47%
Pain 44%
Stress 38%
Fatigue 32%
Inflammation 32%
Depression 29%
Dry mouth 14%
Dry eyes 11%
Headache 5%
Dizzy 2%
Reviews
44
lookitsjoe
Member since 2019
I really enjoy Sunburn as a morning strain. The first time I had it, I noted that it felt like coffee & OJ from the energy and citrus it packs. I medicate primarily for bad anxiety so I definitely have to moderate my usage of this, but when done right, Sunburn is a fantastic strain for product...
Very harsh and sour flavor, but very good and happy high. Had this in shatter and it tested out at 83.5% THCA (73.2% THC). This is by far one of the most unique strains I have ever had and one of the most flavorful, sometimes too flavorful. Overall a solid strain that you can’t really go wrong with.
Definitely gives you a good boost of energy with out being in slow motion, the first 3 minutes I wanna say had my heart beating pretty fast because it put me out a little bit but after that I was feeling very euphoric, Happy and a little bit tingly. I could easily be around people without worrying a...
Phenomenal taste with an even better experience. From the first puff you start to feel that giggly euphoria while the creativity and focus starts rolling out. Great day time wake n Bake strain, tastes sweet, just like the smell of it, flowery and clean
This strain is my absolute favorite to cook with. I like to make some potent butter with it and eat it in oatmeal in the morning. Then a bit more at lunch usually, haha. Great lasting euphoric high with a ton of energy!