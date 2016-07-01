ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.5 44 reviews

Sunburn

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 44 reviews

Sunburn

Sunburn is a lime green sativa-dominant hybrid that reeks of old, sweet genetics. Sunburn began as Island Sweet Skunk crossed with Rug Burn OG. Island Sweet Skunk’s genetics supposedly crossed the ocean with Vietnam Veterans. Colorado Seed Inc. took this beautifully uplifting cut and stabilized the genetics further with the addition of their Gupta Kush. The blend of sweet, pungent, and floral aromas coalesce to create an all-day sativa that stimulates without too much anxiety or paranoia.   

Effects

34 people reported 290 effects
Happy 64%
Uplifted 58%
Creative 50%
Energetic 50%
Focused 47%
Pain 44%
Stress 38%
Fatigue 32%
Inflammation 32%
Depression 29%
Dry mouth 14%
Dry eyes 11%
Headache 5%
Dizzy 2%

Reviews

44

Find Sunburn nearby

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Rug Burn OG
parent
Second strain parent
Island Sweet Skunk
parent
Strain
Sunburn
Strain child
Sun Ra
child

Products with Sunburn

