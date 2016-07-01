Sunburn is a lime green sativa-dominant hybrid that reeks of old, sweet genetics. Sunburn began as Island Sweet Skunk crossed with Rug Burn OG. Island Sweet Skunk’s genetics supposedly crossed the ocean with Vietnam Veterans. Colorado Seed Inc. took this beautifully uplifting cut and stabilized the genetics further with the addition of their Gupta Kush. The blend of sweet, pungent, and floral aromas coalesce to create an all-day sativa that stimulates without too much anxiety or paranoia.
Effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Side effects
Reviews
44
Find Sunburn nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Sunburn nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Sunburn
Hang tight. We're looking for Sunburn nearby.