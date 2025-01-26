Sunday Paper reviews
s........4
January 26, 2025
Creative
Energetic
Focused
I love it! The smell is so unbelievable! The smell of citrus is so subtle.When you feel it is relaxing without being sleepy and energetic like a little shot of coffee. Well Balanced! Can't get enough of it
S........3
November 24, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
I Love It. Very Smooth and Relaxing feel with it. Cough for sure but it’s smooth towards the end. My Personal Favorite 😎