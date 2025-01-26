Sunday Paper
Sunday Paper is a hybrid weed strain. Specific lineage details, including its parent strains, sativa/indica ratio, and genetic information, are not readily available. However, it is known for its potential effects and flavor profile. Sunday Paper typically has a THC content that ranges from 15% to 22%, making it a versatile choice suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Users often describe its effects as relaxing, uplifting, and calming, which can enhance mood and promote a sense of tranquility. Medical marijuana patients may choose Sunday Paper to manage symptoms associated with conditions such as anxiety, stress, and mild pain. Its well-rounded effects may provide relief for these conditions, offering a combination of mental relaxation and physical comfort. While the specific genetic lineage and breeder details are not available, Sunday Paper is known for its flavors, which can include notes of sweetness, earthiness, and herbal undertones. The dominant terpene of this strain is likely to be a combination of terpenes that contribute to its pleasant taste and potential effects. The average price of Sunday Paper typically ranges from $8 to $12 per gram, reflecting its moderate THC content and affordability. Its well-rounded effects and pleasant flavor make it a popular choice among cannabis consumers. If you've had the opportunity to smoke, dab, or consume Sunday Paper, we encourage you to share your experience by leaving a strain review. Your insights can help others discover and appreciate the unique qualities of this hybrid strain.
Buy strains with similar effects to Sunday PaperOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Sunday Paper strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Sunday Paper products near you
Similar to Sunday Paper near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—