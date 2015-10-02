Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Sunlight Skunk from Zion Botanicals is a hybrid cannabis strain bred from Skunk #1 genetics. This Skunk is named after the glow its crystal-tipped trichomes take on when the sun rays hit them just right. Its buds radiate with fragrances of tangy fruit and sweet wildflowers in a pungently aromatic introduction to the blissful effects to come.