ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Sunlight Skunk
Hybrid

Sunlight Skunk

Sunlight Skunk

Sunlight Skunk from Zion Botanicals is a hybrid cannabis strain bred from Skunk #1 genetics. This Skunk is named after the glow its crystal-tipped trichomes take on when the sun rays hit them just right. Its buds radiate with fragrances of tangy fruit and sweet wildflowers in a pungently aromatic introduction to the blissful effects to come.

Lineage

Strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Strain
Sunlight Skunk
