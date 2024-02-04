Sunny MAC reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sunny MAC.
Sunny MAC reviews
R........9
February 4, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Focused
Giggly
Super fun strain. Uplifting, focused, giggly… when I smoke this at night I end up doing stretches like I’m in cirque de soleil
j........x
September 1, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Yo ok. So I just picked up a cart of this shizz from the local dispensary....wow ok. I'm really just vibing. Like high key energy for me, def a wake n bake vibe, but then it transitions into a nice mellow and im j vibing to $B and enjoying the weather