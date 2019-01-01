ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Sunset Fire
  • Leafly flower of Sunset Fire

Hybrid

Sunset Fire

Sunset Fire

Bred by Treehawk Farms in Washington State, Sunset Fire is a cross between their in-house Sunset Sherbet cultivar and Khyber Mazar Afghan. Buds take on a rich purple and dark green color with lots of fiery orange stigmas. Sunset Fire has a sweet cherry and earthy terpene profile that comes across smooth and may leave you feeling physically at ease with a clear head.

 

 

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review