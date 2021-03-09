Loading…
Sunset MAC reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sunset MAC.

Sunset MAC effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

7 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
14% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
14% of people report feeling focused
Creative
14% of people report feeling creative

Sunset MAC reported flavors

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

1 people told us about flavors:
Earthy
14% of people taste the flavor earthy
Flowery
14% of people taste the flavor flowery

