Sunset Mints
aka Sunset Mintz
HybridTHC 19%CBG 1%
Sunset Mints
SMi
Hybrid
Energetic
Creative
Focused
Woody
Mint
Earthy
Caryophyllene
Limonene
Humulene
Sunset Mints effects are mostly energizing.
Sunset Mints potency is higher THC than average.
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Sunset Mints, also known as Sunset Mintz,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, creative, and focused. Sunset Mints has 19% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Sunset Mints, before let us know! Leave a review.
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Sunset Mints strain reviews(4)
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J........8
April 21, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
So amazing! After a few pulls, my body felt a tingling sensation. I then felt a light breeze and started my adventure via the fabrics of the universe. It had a light fruity scent to it but a woodsy, mildly nutty taste to it. It also has a heavy smoke that consumes your face and the air and space around you. I really enjoyed Sunset Mints, it’s smooth, it’s amazing. I felt a sense of euphoria, a body/mind high that made me feel energized, yet chill.
f........2
November 24, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
🔥🔥 First pull felt like i popped an altoid in my mouth 🥶🥶
c........e
November 1, 2022
Energetic
Happy
Tingly
Tingly in your face, very spicy