So amazing! After a few pulls, my body felt a tingling sensation. I then felt a light breeze and started my adventure via the fabrics of the universe. It had a light fruity scent to it but a woodsy, mildly nutty taste to it. It also has a heavy smoke that consumes your face and the air and space around you. I really enjoyed Sunset Mints, it’s smooth, it’s amazing. I felt a sense of euphoria, a body/mind high that made me feel energized, yet chill.