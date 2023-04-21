Sunset Mints reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sunset Mints.
Sunset Mints strain effects
Sunset Mints strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 25% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 25% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
J........8
April 21, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
So amazing! After a few pulls, my body felt a tingling sensation. I then felt a light breeze and started my adventure via the fabrics of the universe. It had a light fruity scent to it but a woodsy, mildly nutty taste to it. It also has a heavy smoke that consumes your face and the air and space around you. I really enjoyed Sunset Mints, it’s smooth, it’s amazing. I felt a sense of euphoria, a body/mind high that made me feel energized, yet chill.
c........e
November 1, 2022
Energetic
Happy
Tingly in your face, very spicy
f........2
November 24, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
🔥🔥 First pull felt like i popped an altoid in my mouth 🥶🥶