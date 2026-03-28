Super Blast
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
Super Blast
SuB
Hybrid
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Diesel
Berry
Earthy
Super Blast effects are mostly calming.
Super Blast potency is higher THC than average.
Super Blast is a hybrid cannabis strain released by the brand Highway Hotel; its genetics and original breeder are currently unknown. We are still learning about Super Blast’s terpene profile and effects, though some sources say it has earthy, diesel, and floral flavors with creative and relaxing effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Super Blast, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
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Super Blast strain effects
Super Blast strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
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Super Blast strain reviews(1)
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n........z
March 28, 2026
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Rebranded Super Boof. Hits like the amazing batch of boof I had in Mexico that put the strain in my top ten. This is just the Missouri rec version of it. This brand is frequently sold on discount so it’s not as potent as the cartels batches in Mexico. LOL