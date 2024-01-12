Super Petrol reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Super Petrol.
Super Petrol strain effects
Super Petrol strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Super Petrol reviews
m........1
January 12, 2024
Euphoric
Hungry
Tingly
Dry mouth
Smooth hit during the first pull. Leaving you feeling relax , tingly a bit giggly and overall not anxious. Recommended for afterwork smoke due to the indica side as though the sativa side wont have you ready for bed until you get in it. You feel very relax like you have a brand new set of patience’s , I highly recommend.