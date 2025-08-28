First review ever and this s*** here got me wanting to comment.. I've been smoking for about 20 years and pretty much always been into indicas and hybrids. I remember back in my teenage years (2003) Haze was a big thing and if you had it you were the man. When I tried Super Silver Haze in my adolescence along with plenty other greats I fell in love with it. I would never forget its effects which no other strain made me experience even till this day. I hadn't tried it since but WOW!!!! This Super Silver Cookies must be its son because it definitely has that same nostalgic Haze taste alongside my top 10 fave GSC's sweetness. If your an experienced Haze smoker and a fan of GSC this one will blow your mind. STRAIGHT GAS!!!!!

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