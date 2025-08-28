Super Silver Cookies reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Super Silver Cookies.
Super Silver Cookies reviews
G........h
August 28, 2025
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Uplifted
Had a batch of dabs called super silver scout. 6% terpinoline. Really good for something that wasn’t solventless. Love any strain with high terpinoline.
B........g
May 14, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Relaxed
Gti in illinois produced my product and let me tell ya its not worth it had to trim my own buds and the effects where minimal with a short burst of energy that transitions into nothing save your self some annoyance and avoid gti/ rythms / &shines version of this is trash and the dispo knows it and still selling this stuff
E........7
September 4, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
It's one of the most nostalgic Hybrids for me because of one it's parents, Super Silver Haze. Back in the late 90's it was a big deal if you were fortunate enough to find some. Whoever decided to cross girl scout cookies with Super Silver Haze is a genius . I love this strain for it's euphoric energy that winds down to a state of pure bliss.This is a Special and must try.
T........n
September 17, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Relaxed
First review ever and this s*** here got me wanting to comment.. I've been smoking for about 20 years and pretty much always been into indicas and hybrids. I remember back in my teenage years (2003) Haze was a big thing and if you had it you were the man. When I tried Super Silver Haze in my adolescence along with plenty other greats I fell in love with it. I would never forget its effects which no other strain made me experience even till this day. I hadn't tried it since but WOW!!!! This Super Silver Cookies must be its son because it definitely has that same nostalgic Haze taste alongside my top 10 fave GSC's sweetness. If your an experienced Haze smoker and a fan of GSC this one will blow your mind. STRAIGHT GAS!!!!!
k........i
January 27, 2024
Energetic
Hungry
Relaxed
I tried this as vape. For me personally, vape hits a little different, and a little less potent in my experience. This provided an even high that made me feel relaxed yet productive. It ended up being a really nice little daytime strain. I'd like to try some flower in the future for sure.