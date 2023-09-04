Super Silver Cookies is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Super Silver Haze and Girl Scout Cookies. This strain is a balanced hybrid, combining characteristics from both its sativa and indica parent strains. Super Silver Cookies is composed of approximately 50% sativa and 50% indica genetics, resulting in a harmonious and well-rounded cannabis experience. Super Silver Cookies is the result of blending the legendary Super Silver Haze with the popular Girl Scout Cookies strain. With a THC content that typically ranges between 18% and 24%, this strain appeals to both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers who appreciate a moderate to high level of potency. According to Leafly customers, the effects of Super Silver Cookies include a combination of euphoria and relaxation. Users often report feeling an initial burst of creative energy, followed by a calming body sensation that doesn't lead to excessive sedation. This balanced high makes Super Silver Cookies suitable for various activities and times of the day. Medical marijuana patients often choose Super Silver Cookies to address symptoms associated with conditions such as stress, depression, and mild pain. The strain's mood-enhancing effects can provide relief from emotional distress, while its potential relaxation may alleviate physical discomfort and tension. Bred by an unknown breeder, Super Silver Cookies features a flavor profile that combines the citrusy and earthy notes of Super Silver Haze with the sweet and dessert-like undertones of Girl Scout Cookies. This fusion of flavors adds depth to the overall experience of consuming Super Silver Cookies. The dominant terpene found in Super Silver Cookies is likely to be limonene, contributing to its potential mood-enhancing effects and citrusy aroma. The average price of Super Silver Cookies can vary depending on location and dispensary, but it typically falls within the mid to higher price range. Super Silver Cookies' balanced effects, complex flavor profile, and potential therapeutic benefits make it a sought-after hybrid strain in the cannabis community. If you've had the opportunity to consume Super Silver Cookies, consider sharing your insights and experiences by leaving a strain review.