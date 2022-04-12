Supreme OG
HybridTHC 19%CBG 1%
Supreme OG
SpO
Hybrid
Energetic
Creative
Uplifted
Ammonia
Skunk
Woody
Limonene
Myrcene
Caryophyllene
Supreme OG effects are mostly energizing.
Supreme OG potency is higher THC than average.
Supreme OG is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, creative, and uplifted. Supreme OG has 19% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Supreme OG, before let us know! Leave a review.
Supreme OG strain effects
Supreme OG strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Pain
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 25% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Supreme OG strain reviews(4)
L........e
April 12, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
d........2
January 30, 2024
Energetic
Happy
Tingly
p........s
October 7, 2022
Creative
Happy