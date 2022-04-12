I started a journey three years ago when I did cannabis for the first time ever and it has been a long way road marking down premium tier strains one by one. As a complete newbie, when I thought that my mouth and lungs has been already delighted by the presence of legendary flowers, Supreme OG came to my hands like a fallen star to allow me to think about it again. There's no joke on calling this shelf SUPREME, the lemon-pine odors that illuminated my mind while grinding this strain brought a joyful smile because I thought I knew what was next, but my imagination was a merely insult for what happened next. I allowed one of my friends to light it up first, patiently waiting for my turn as an incredible sweet forest embraced our balcony like a monsoon, when I was able to hit this mystical flower, it came to my mouth with a magical brown sugar taste like the one I use for my daily coffee, incredible sweet taste that's still in my mind with an immediately euphoric high that sent me to the interstellar medium without any hesitation. Because I kept hitting my joint so careless thanks to the mouthwatering flavor, I got so high that I was locked to a paranoia mood until I fell asleep, worried because I bought this for a festival and I don't know if my friends and I will be able to handle this. I got woke up in the morning by my friends mom laughing and making jokes about my stoned face cause I fell asleep on the couch without any idea of this. Be aware of this potent strain, do not get seduced by the flavor or you will be left in the outer space medium.