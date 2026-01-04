Supreme OG reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Supreme OG.
Supreme OG strain effects
Reported by 5 real people like you
Supreme OG reviews
a........o
January 4, 2026
Giggly
Talkative
Uplifted
Dizzy
Mellow, Balanced mind-body, uplifting, yet surprisingly non-munchie. Would recommend for a rainy evening.
k........t
July 6, 2025
Giggly
Relaxed
Tingly
It’s pretty good. Hits good as well definitely a strain that will make you giggly.
d........2
January 30, 2024
Energetic
Happy
Tingly
Uplifted
I woke up with a headache this AM and fired up some Laughing Buddha (Sativa) and it didn't do anything for my headache. Did get an energy boost. Started to take a pain pill them remembered this Supreme OG. Three tokes from a bowl and headache mostly gone. I don't care for OTC pain meds they make me feel sleepy and out of it. This stuff is great. I got the THCA since I live here in Georgia. It works!!!! 1st time Leafy reviewer.
L........e
April 12, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
I started a journey three years ago when I did cannabis for the first time ever and it has been a long way road marking down premium tier strains one by one. As a complete newbie, when I thought that my mouth and lungs has been already delighted by the presence of legendary flowers, Supreme OG came to my hands like a fallen star to allow me to think about it again. There's no joke on calling this shelf SUPREME, the lemon-pine odors that illuminated my mind while grinding this strain brought a joyful smile because I thought I knew what was next, but my imagination was a merely insult for what happened next. I allowed one of my friends to light it up first, patiently waiting for my turn as an incredible sweet forest embraced our balcony like a monsoon, when I was able to hit this mystical flower, it came to my mouth with a magical brown sugar taste like the one I use for my daily coffee, incredible sweet taste that's still in my mind with an immediately euphoric high that sent me to the interstellar medium without any hesitation. Because I kept hitting my joint so careless thanks to the mouthwatering flavor, I got so high that I was locked to a paranoia mood until I fell asleep, worried because I bought this for a festival and I don't know if my friends and I will be able to handle this. I got woke up in the morning by my friends mom laughing and making jokes about my stoned face cause I fell asleep on the couch without any idea of this. Be aware of this potent strain, do not get seduced by the flavor or you will be left in the outer space medium.
p........s
October 7, 2022
Creative
Happy
Uplifted
Woww really good strain, deff a sleeper smooth inhaling, short cough kick but not too bad, deff recommend!!! Smells woody, piney,skunky.