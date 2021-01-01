Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Hybrid
  4. Surely Temple
  5. Surely Temple Reviews

Surely Temple reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Surely Temple.

Surely Temple effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

2 people reported 12 effects
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
50% of people report feeling tingly
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy

ReviewsNo Reviews

Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review

Buy Surely Temple near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...