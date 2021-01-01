Surely Temple reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Surely Temple.
Surely Temple effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
2 people reported 12 effects
- Feelings
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
50% of people report feeling tingly
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
