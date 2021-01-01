Loading…

Surely Temple

HybridTHC 20%CBG 1%
Dominant Terpene: Myrcene
Uplifted
Relaxed
Happy
Surely Temple is an indica-dominant marijuana strain made by crossing Cherry Kandahar with Charlotte's Web. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Surely Temple - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Surely Temple effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

2 people reported 12 effects
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
50% of people report feeling tingly
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy

