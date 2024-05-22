Surf Beast
Surf Beast
SuB
Hybrid
Uplifted
Euphoric
Talkative
Tropical
Sweet
Citrus
Surf Beast effects are mostly energizing.
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Surf Beast strain reviews(2)
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s........6
May 22, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
The bud looks beautiful as it’s very frosted and there is hints of some purple. It taste a bit fruity, there is almost this creamy taste that compliments it very well. Luv it <3
d........4
July 21, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Uplifted
Nice smooth hit with a nice flavor and a mellow and calm high