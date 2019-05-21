ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for wjpurcell
Member since 2018
This is a tremendous CBD strain, I felt energized after just 5 minutes
Avatar for SmokeVet81
Member since 2019
Excellent strain from TKO. I have been a heavy high THC cannabis consumer for close to 25 years. I was hesitant to try CBD Flower, but decided to try it after cannabis failing to alleviate all of my pains/aches, anxiety, depression, headaches, panic attacks and sleeping issues. Due to being in the ...
FocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for KFeilS
Member since 2018
Distinct terpenoid profile that takes you there. Impressed.
Relaxed
Avatar for Alphaklaus
Member since 2019
A really great CBD flower overall. Relaxing and good for sore muscles. Also helps my anxiety. Would get this again!! Review of Plain Jane product.
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for CrunkyMills
Member since 2019
Got some from Fields of Hemp. Chill strain, but after a while of camping my throat felt a little harsh. Not a super big fan of the taste, but effects are good. Relaxed.
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Keapowers
Member since 2019
Very relaxing. I felt immediate shoulder and back muscle relief. Perfect for going to sleep on. :)
Avatar for Swashbucklegurgle
Member since 2019
this strain of cannabis stops having a noticable effect nearly right away, as if I was never corraled into the mental healthcare system and had to stop using cannabis. I'm glad to have this comforting herb back in my life.
RelaxedUplifted
Avatar for NollieHero
Member since 2016
Suver haze is surely a pleasurable and satisfying flower to consume. The effect is pleasurable, energetic, &amp; potent. This is a flavorful and unique tasting flower. My favorite way to consume this strain is in a RAW hemp rolling paper. When I tried this CBD flower on an earlier occasion I was ve...
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed