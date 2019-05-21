Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Excellent strain from TKO. I have been a heavy high THC cannabis consumer for close to 25 years. I was hesitant to try CBD Flower, but decided to try it after cannabis failing to alleviate all of my pains/aches, anxiety, depression, headaches, panic attacks and sleeping issues. Due to being in the ...
this strain of cannabis stops having a noticable effect nearly right away, as if I was never corraled into the mental healthcare system and had to stop using cannabis. I'm glad to have this comforting herb back in my life.
Suver haze is surely a pleasurable and satisfying flower to consume. The effect is pleasurable, energetic, & potent. This is a flavorful and unique tasting flower. My favorite way to consume this strain is in a RAW hemp rolling paper.
