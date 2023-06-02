1g pre-roll by Patriot Care and sold by Triple M dispensary. Split by 2 people who are moderate to heavy smokers. I've been thinking in my head for 15-30 minutes and have thought of 100 different ways to describe this strain and gotten distracted 99 times. My thoughts definitely aren't clear, but are coming in rapid fire. I bought this strain to ease back pain after a 30-hr road trip and to help my usual anxiety and depression. I definitely don't feel anxious or depressed right now so I'd say it works for that. I can still feel some aches and pains but definitely an improvement. I think if I just keep typing the thoughts in my head will be the best way to describe this strain but that might just be because I'm super high right now. I'm even thinking of whether or not to keep writing this review this way but I think thats best way because I definitely don't have clear thoughts right now. definitely don't drive or have to do anything important. I had to move my wife's car so her mom could back out of the driveway and that not an easy experience. this was on a quiet culdsac with no other cars or pedestrians around and it was still not easy. Absolutely do not drive like this. I still don't know if people will enjoy reading a review like this or am I just thinking this because I'm really stoned. Now I really wish Leafly would let people comment on reviews. or rate reviews like a reddit thread. I still (hold on I got distracted again having a 5 minute conversation with my father in law about hockey and how it's weird that final 4 teams this year were all from the south and hockey's more of a northern thing) think this is the most honest way to describe the true experience of this strain. even if you don't like this I hope you still find it helpful and atleast describes this experience as very enjoyable experience and made me happy.