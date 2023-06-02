Swamp Thing
HybridTHC 23%CBG 1%
Swamp Thing
SwT
Hybrid
Euphoric
Happy
Creative
Chestnut
Diesel
Pungent
Myrcene
Limonene
Linalool
Swamp Thing effects are mostly calming.
Swamp Thing potency is higher THC than average.
write a review
Swamp Thing is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, happy, and creative. Swamp Thing has 23% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Swamp Thing, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Swamp ThingOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Swamp Thing strain effects
Swamp Thing strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Swamp Thing products near you
Similar to Swamp Thing near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Swamp Thing strain reviews(8)
Read all reviews
j........l
June 2, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
a........7
March 17, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Sleepy
b........t
January 26, 2023
Creative
Happy