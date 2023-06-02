Swamp Thing reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Swamp Thing.
Swamp Thing strain effects
Swamp Thing strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
j........l
June 2, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
1g pre-roll by Patriot Care and sold by Triple M dispensary. Split by 2 people who are moderate to heavy smokers. I've been thinking in my head for 15-30 minutes and have thought of 100 different ways to describe this strain and gotten distracted 99 times. My thoughts definitely aren't clear, but are coming in rapid fire. I bought this strain to ease back pain after a 30-hr road trip and to help my usual anxiety and depression. I definitely don't feel anxious or depressed right now so I'd say it works for that. I can still feel some aches and pains but definitely an improvement. I think if I just keep typing the thoughts in my head will be the best way to describe this strain but that might just be because I'm super high right now. I'm even thinking of whether or not to keep writing this review this way but I think thats best way because I definitely don't have clear thoughts right now. definitely don't drive or have to do anything important. I had to move my wife's car so her mom could back out of the driveway and that not an easy experience. this was on a quiet culdsac with no other cars or pedestrians around and it was still not easy. Absolutely do not drive like this. I still don't know if people will enjoy reading a review like this or am I just thinking this because I'm really stoned. Now I really wish Leafly would let people comment on reviews. or rate reviews like a reddit thread. I still (hold on I got distracted again having a 5 minute conversation with my father in law about hockey and how it's weird that final 4 teams this year were all from the south and hockey's more of a northern thing) think this is the most honest way to describe the true experience of this strain. even if you don't like this I hope you still find it helpful and atleast describes this experience as very enjoyable experience and made me happy.
a........7
March 17, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Sleepy
not quite top shelf but good strain if you're on a budget it knocks you out but it has a hint of anxiousness in the high so if you have bad anxiety stay away 55 a 1/4 best indica for this price point
b........t
January 26, 2023
Creative
Happy
Absolutely phenomenal 50/50 hybrid strain. Very clear headed high with a nice body high the feels like you’re being warmly enveloped. Great for starting the day, I smoked it out of a chillum after popping out of bed. Definitely one of my faves. And who doesn’t love a Triangle Kush strain?
H........5
October 17, 2021
Taste is nutty and earthy, very smooth!! The high is very relaxing whole body high. Slow burning too!
C........n
October 26, 2021
Doc & Yeti’s Stony and relaxing. My nerve pain took a back seat and I could chill through the rest of my day with a hit or two here and there. A full bowl session sends me to sleep.
w........4
June 1, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Strong finish.
A........n
November 7, 2022
Relaxed
This is a heavy hitter strain. I wouldn’t recommend for beginners. If you’re looking for a Indica that will hit you hard, this is the strain for you.
n........n
February 18, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Happy
Good High. Not too bad for average smoker. Chemical taste not bad or to strong. Helps with anxiety and depression. Grinds into powder very sensitive and moist plus sticky. Calming and makes you very talkative.