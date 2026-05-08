Swamp Water Fumez reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Swamp Water Fumez.
Swamp Water Fumez strain effects
Swamp Water Fumez strain flavors
Swamp Water Fumez strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 40% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
- 20% of people say it helps with Fatigue
Swamp Water Fumez reviews
g........0
May 8, 2026
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
Uplifted
It has a strong cheese diesel aroma. The flavor is a unique candy gas type of flavor. The high sets in and creeps into a relaxed feeling. Id recommend this for anyone looking for a creative relaxing smoke and a wind down .
z........0
March 30, 2026
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Very nice body high, calming mental uplifting with the linalool and limonene. It’s got a slight kick of spice in the lungs but a very nice floral skunky aroma. Very smooth hit
z........r
April 13, 2026
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
We really enjoyed this strain. It’s a very relaxing high without being too sedative. perfect for evenings to wind down and play video games or something.
J........0
February 21, 2026
Aroused
Giggly
Tingly
Taste like a cowpie mixed with semen
c........2
January 13, 2026
Very strong! great taste.
a........6
January 26, 2026
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
Very strong and made me cough alot but the high is so good!