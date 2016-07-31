ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sweet Dreams is an aptly named indica-dominant hybrid that is known for its tendency to creep up on consumers, leaving them deeply relaxed to the point of sleepiness. Though it has very strong aromas of skunk, berry, Kush, and ammonia, the smoke is quite smooth, with a unique musty-earth flavor. This strain can be very effective for treating muscle spasms, tremors, and neuropathic pain.

Sweet Dreams is a better night-time smoke than even some pure indicas, but don't let that put you off enjoying this gentle hybrid in the early evening. To me, Sweet Dreams has a really unique feel, and is perfect for anxiety alleviation or just relaxing during the day. It's not an intense relaxation...
HappyRelaxedSleepy
I dunno, I like a little more truth in advertising. For me this is not the gentle, sleepy experience discussed in other reviews and the strain description. It is much closer to being hit in the forehead with a sledgehammer. A couple of hits of this and you pretty much get slammed into the couch almo...
RelaxedSleepy
one of my favorites "medically", relieves my anxiety so well and helps to put me in a gooood sleep! strong "kush-skunky" smell and aromas, love it!
HungryRelaxed
I didn't experience this to be a heavy indica as some other reviews have mentioned. This strain did relax me but did not make me sleepy. Things felt a little hazey but I was still pretty alert. I actually experienced some difficulty sleeping that evening. Not a good strain before bed, more of an aft...
RelaxedTalkative
Smoked this in Amsterdam, and man, it's true, you think you are just a high tolerate smoker and you will only get a little effect, then BAM, it hits you, although I did not get sleepy, just relaxed. I actually really enjoyed the come down effect more than ever, really at peace with earth.
Relaxed
