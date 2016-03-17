Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Nice high allowing focus, energy, and smiles. Not a giggly high, but definitely one that relaxes, makes life pleasant, and encourages creativity. Possible tendency toward talkativeness. Taste was quite pleasant.