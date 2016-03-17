ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Luciferms
Member since 2019
Highly aromatic, fruity and strong.
HappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for mspeanut745
Member since 2017
Great for inflammation and my pain from arthritis. Does make me hungry though.
HappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for 1992andy420
Member since 2017
I purchased flower in sweet pebbles and the taste even in flower still has a tangy taste like spree candies good for pain and my inflammation with athritis and ptsd. very highly recommended strain.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for 1992andy420
Member since 2017
amazing flower very tasty with a little berry tang. great for my arthritis and joint pain
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for ru702
Member since 2016
I've tried the nug run shatter and it's one of my new favorite, good for pain and inflammation the terps are on point with a sweet aroma
CreativeEuphoricFocusedUplifted
Avatar for OregonLavendar
Member since 2015
Nice high allowing focus, energy, and smiles. Not a giggly high, but definitely one that relaxes, makes life pleasant, and encourages creativity. Possible tendency toward talkativeness. Taste was quite pleasant.
CreativeHappyRelaxed
Avatar for cameronsage
Member since 2014
Creativity. Reduced Stress. Tasty
CreativeRelaxed