Sweet Pie

Hybrid
Picture of Sweet Pie
stock photo similar to sweet pie
THC 19%CBG 1%Myrcene

Sweet Pie effects are mostly calming.

Sweet Pie potency is higher than average.

flavor & aroma
sweet
top effect
aroused

Sweet Pie is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Sweet Pie - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

These local flower options are ready to order for same-day pickup

Compare prices on Sweet Pie nugs near you

Sweet Pie effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
50% of people report feeling aroused

Sweet Pie reported flavors

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about flavors:
Sweet
100% of people taste the flavor sweet
Vanilla
100% of people taste the flavor vanilla
Citrus
50% of people taste the flavor citrus

Sweet Pie reviews4

write a review
Strain spotlight

