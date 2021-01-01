Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Hybrid
  4. Sweet Pink Grapefruit
  5. Sweet Pink Grapefruit Reviews

Sweet Pink Grapefruit reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sweet Pink Grapefruit.

Sweet Pink Grapefruit effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

2 people reported 12 effects
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
50% of people report feeling tingly
Talkative
50% of people report feeling talkative
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
50% of people say it helps with fatigue
Nausea
50% of people say it helps with nausea
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety

ReviewsNo Reviews

Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review

Buy Sweet Pink Grapefruit near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...