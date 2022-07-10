Sweet Tea Cookies reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sweet Tea Cookies.
Sweet Tea Cookies reviews
Z........3
July 10, 2022
Hungry
Relaxed
This is a good strain. Definitely ain’t no mid fs. Actually taste like sweet tea too. This get me relaxed and calm where I can juss chill so I mess w/ it fr.
h........e
December 4, 2021
Focused
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
this strain, first off after i lit a fat blunt filled with it, it has a sweet taste to it and it could be even better if you use a flavored rap. but i smoked it with my friend and usually after smoking i get super energetic but this is a nice and chill strain. it made me focus on all the little things and relaxed but i was also able to have fun with it! 9/10 must try again