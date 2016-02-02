ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Swiss Indica reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Swiss Indica.

Reviews

8

Avatar for Meddispen
Member since 2018
kkj
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for mjayyroxxatcod
Member since 2016
Fucking amaZing. Anything not from here is just great. U.K. Cheese, Swiss indica
feelings
Avatar for DJChronic
Member since 2016
I am a huge fan of high cbd strains, so I got a gram of this to try. It had no head high of course, but it also did nothing at all for me in regards to pain, anxiety, stress or inflammation. To top it off, it seriously tasted like rotten hay. Thankfully I only had a small amount. Just yuck.
feelings
Photos

Avatar for Humblpuzl
Member since 2016
Possibly my new favorite. While the effects are pain relief and a bit calming, I like this before the gym or being very active in general. Joint inflammation and pain seem to be non-existent while my mind is sharp though relaxed.
feelings
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for ironmonkey
Member since 2015
Amazing. As a high-CBD, low-THC strain, it won't make you feel "high," but for muscle and joint pain, stress, and anxiety, this is an incredibly remedy.
feelings
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Spanish420
Member since 2014
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for jessbug
Member since 2016
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedGigglyHappy