I am a huge fan of high cbd strains, so I got a gram of this to try. It had no head high of course, but it also did nothing at all for me in regards to pain, anxiety, stress or inflammation. To top it off, it seriously tasted like rotten hay. Thankfully I only had a small amount. Just yuck.
Possibly my new favorite. While the effects are pain relief and a bit calming, I like this before the gym or being very active in general. Joint inflammation and pain seem to be non-existent while my mind is sharp though relaxed.