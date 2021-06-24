Syrup OG
Syrup OG effects are mostly calming.
Syrup OG potency is higher THC than average.
Syrup OG is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel talkative, happy, and focused. Syrup OG has 19% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Syrup OG, before let us know! Leave a review.
Syrup OG strain effects
Syrup OG strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
