We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Today was the first time trying this strain. It’s very euphoric and will have you thinking a lot. It does however, make you sleepy. It’s a strong indica strain that feels like a hybrid. Would buy again.
i'm simply vibing. the taste or smell isn't all that great but it's def not unbearable, but i also am just weird with that shit. it took a few hits from the bowl to feel anything but it creeped in real nice. i am currently listening to the smiths and hanging out with an uglyass dog this is just what...
I dabbed Tangerine Dream Budder at 460 degrees, which is 90 degrees lower than my normal dabbing temp, and I felt *amazing* with this strain. Somewhat mentally energized but physically relaxed with a nice tingling in my scalp :) good stuff.
i think this is spectacular weed. I'm feeling chill and less specific than when it first started setting in. at first i was really energetic full of precise plans and ideas eager to proceed. now i can barely recall that i had those thoughts at all, so i guess forgetfulness is setting in. this is not...