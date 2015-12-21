ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Tangerine Dream
  4. Reviews

Tangerine Dream reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tangerine Dream.

Effects

681 people reported 5492 effects
Happy 66%
Uplifted 55%
Euphoric 55%
Relaxed 51%
Energetic 43%
Stress 38%
Pain 32%
Depression 29%
Anxiety 26%
Fatigue 14%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 16%
Dizzy 6%
Headache 4%
Paranoid 3%

Reviews

Avatar for Blau74
Member since 2019
One of my favorites of all time, I can smoke this strain all day and night and be happy.. not many sativa dominant strains I can consume without anxiety, this one is a dream.
Avatar for Docsmall
Member since 2020
Today was the first time trying this strain. It’s very euphoric and will have you thinking a lot. It does however, make you sleepy. It’s a strong indica strain that feels like a hybrid. Would buy again.
Avatar for Captainwar7
Member since 2017
Beautiful Strain! taste like a dreamsicle or a flintstones push pop. bright orange hairs, great smell very citrusy. be prepared for alot of giggles and good memories
Avatar for headhorsehouse
Member since 2020
i'm simply vibing. the taste or smell isn't all that great but it's def not unbearable, but i also am just weird with that shit. it took a few hits from the bowl to feel anything but it creeped in real nice. i am currently listening to the smiths and hanging out with an uglyass dog this is just what...
Photos

Avatar for Phil_L98
Member since 2020
Definitely a great strain. I smoked a fat bowl of this stuff and ended up gaming for a solid 4 hours😂
Avatar for MaxwellsHammer
Member since 2019
I dabbed Tangerine Dream Budder at 460 degrees, which is 90 degrees lower than my normal dabbing temp, and I felt *amazing* with this strain. Somewhat mentally energized but physically relaxed with a nice tingling in my scalp :) good stuff.
Avatar for Fitgroover
Member since 2017
i think this is spectacular weed. I'm feeling chill and less specific than when it first started setting in. at first i was really energetic full of precise plans and ideas eager to proceed. now i can barely recall that i had those thoughts at all, so i guess forgetfulness is setting in. this is not...
