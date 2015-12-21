ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
A strain for connoisseurs, the award-winning Tangerine Dream from the illustrious Barney’s Farm is a cross of G13, Afghani, and Neville's A5 Haze. Its ability to knock out pain while increasing energy is what makes this strain so special. While too much Tangerine Dream may leave you stuck in the couch, this strain was crafted to meet the demands of medical patients. Uplifting and euphoric, it provides consumers with mental clarity while deeply relaxing muscles. Tangerine Dream typically flowers in 8 to 10 weeks and features a citrusy aroma.

681 people reported 5492 effects
Happy 66%
Uplifted 55%
Euphoric 55%
Relaxed 51%
Energetic 43%
Stress 38%
Pain 32%
Depression 29%
Anxiety 26%
Fatigue 14%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 16%
Dizzy 6%
Headache 4%
Paranoid 3%

Lineage

First strain parent
Neville's Haze
parent
Second strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Tangerine Dream
Strain child
Mandarine 47
child

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Tips for growing Tangerine Dream cannabis
Tips for growing Tangerine Dream cannabis
Bud &amp; Bubbly: Pairing Your New Year’s Champagne With Cannabis
Bud &amp; Bubbly: Pairing Your New Year’s Champagne With Cannabis
The Leafly Strain Reviews Hall of Fame: Your Review Could Win You Some Leafly Gear!
The Leafly Strain Reviews Hall of Fame: Your Review Could Win You Some Leafly Gear!

Most popular in