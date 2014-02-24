We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
It makes me ready to work. I smoke before the night shift and it gives me the energy to unload freight, set up displays and get it all done happily. I feel laid back but energetic. Not like a stimulant, more like natural energy. Love it.