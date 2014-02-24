ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Tangerine Haze reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tangerine Haze.

Effects

153 people reported 1096 effects
Happy 67%
Uplifted 60%
Euphoric 53%
Energetic 51%
Relaxed 41%
Stress 33%
Depression 32%
Anxiety 22%
Fatigue 16%
Pain 13%
Dry mouth 22%
Dry eyes 5%
Dizzy 4%
Anxious 3%
Headache 3%

Reviews

211

Avatar for MrNewGuyWhat
Member since 2020
It’s a good balance of energizing and goofy while also relaxing and calming. It feels like the first time I smoked all over again, and would happily use this strain again.
feelings
ArousedEnergeticGigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for paulolee
Member since 2020
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Photos

Avatar for mchlyy13
Member since 2020
It makes me ready to work. I smoke before the night shift and it gives me the energy to unload freight, set up displays and get it all done happily. I feel laid back but energetic. Not like a stimulant, more like natural energy. Love it.
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for davvore33
Member since 2019
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricUplifted
Avatar for battletrash
Member since 2019
Solid, clear-headed high.
feelings
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for RAF_C
Member since 2019
This strain helped put me in an overall better mood. It gave me plenty of energy during the day, but when I smoked it in the evening, I felt very relaxed and fell asleep easily.
feelings
EnergeticHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted