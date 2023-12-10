Tangie Berry reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tangie Berry.
Tangie Berry strain effects
Tangie Berry reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
m........8
December 10, 2023
Very complex and lovely flavor profile. Expect to feel very much uplifted and energized when smoking this strain. I don’t particularly like sativas but this one challenged how I viewed them. Would recommend every smoker to try it!!
p........n
August 9, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
amazing hit and taste
W........l
Yesterday
Energetic
Euphoric
Strong, energetic start, with mind bender vubes, and with some calm vibes later in high
h........i
December 25, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Tingly
Tastes so good and leaves you good and fried
R........7
October 26, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Love this strain very relaxing focused as well calm loving the feeling.