Tangie Berry reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tangie Berry.

Tangie Berry strain effects

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Euphoric

Tangie Berry strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    20% of people say it helps with Anxiety

December 10, 2023
Very complex and lovely flavor profile. Expect to feel very much uplifted and energized when smoking this strain. I don’t particularly like sativas but this one challenged how I viewed them. Would recommend every smoker to try it!!
August 9, 2023
amazing hit and taste
Yesterday
Strong, energetic start, with mind bender vubes, and with some calm vibes later in high
December 25, 2023
Tastes so good and leaves you good and fried
October 26, 2023
Love this strain very relaxing focused as well calm loving the feeling.

