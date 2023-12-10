stock photo similar to Tangie Berry
Hybrid

Tangie Berry

Tangie Berry is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Tangie and Berry White. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Tangie Berry is a fruity and uplifting strain that can enhance your mood and creativity. Tangie Berry is 22.18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Tangie Berry effects include feeling focused, happy, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Tangie Berry when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and anxiety. Bred by Kaviar, Tangie Berry features flavors like citrus, berry, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is terpinolene, which gives it a fruity and floral aroma. The average price of Tangie Berry typically ranges from $40-$60 for an eighth of an ounce. Tangie Berry has a beautiful appearance, with large buds covered in amber trichomes and orange hairs. It flowers in 63-70 days. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tangie Berry, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.

Tangie Berry strain effects

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Euphoric

Tangie Berry strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Tangie Berry strain reviews6

December 10, 2023
Very complex and lovely flavor profile. Expect to feel very much uplifted and energized when smoking this strain. I don’t particularly like sativas but this one challenged how I viewed them. Would recommend every smoker to try it!!
August 9, 2023
amazing hit and taste
Yesterday
Strong, energetic start, with mind bender vubes, and with some calm vibes later in high
