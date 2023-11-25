Tar Pit reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tar Pit.
Tar Pit strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Tar Pit reviews
r........4
November 25, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Picked some of this up at Wild legacy this afternoon. I have a high tolerance and haven't felt "high" in a long time, few bowls. But boy this is so so under rated! The nugs I got were full of kief 🥲🤤 Next time you see this check out the terpenes. 100% underrated