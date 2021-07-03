I tried this strain in a preroll from Bloominati in Corvallis, OR. THC was 30.1%. The name of the strain was a bit intimidating but the high was fairly smooth overall. It brightened up my day and made me feel relaxed without getting sleepy. I had a clear-headed conversation about politics. The smoke was heavy, so I had to buckle down and put my smoking lungs on to get through it. It wasn't harsh, although not by much. I thought that TDW was great for daytime use and it didn't give me any type of anxiety. Taste & Smell -3/5 Effects - 4/5