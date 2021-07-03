Tartukan Death Weed
Tartukan Death Weed
TDW
Hybrid
Energetic
Happy
Focused
Skunk
Pungent
Earthy
Tartukan Death Weed effects are mostly energizing.
Tartukan Death Weed strain effects
Tartukan Death Weed strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 25% of people say it helps with Pain
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Tartukan Death Weed strain reviews(4)
S........9
July 3, 2021
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
d........n
May 30, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
T........0
December 11, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed