Tartukan Death Weed reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tartukan Death Weed.
Tartukan Death Weed strain effects
Tartukan Death Weed reviews
d........n
May 30, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Absolutely amazing. Very hard to find. I smoked on my mighty. Wish I bought more. If you find it do your self a favor get some.
V........1
May 22, 2022
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
only had this like twice but it was HEAVY AS F*CK!!! KNOCKED ME TF OUT!!!Heavy skunk odour/flavour and effect(s) lasted something like 1 full hour before it started to calm down. Have knee pain that I did not feel AT ALL for a couple of hours after smoking some flower of this put-you-to-sleep couchlock heavy Indica!!! Recommended if you have insomnia, pain or anxiety.
T........0
December 11, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Dry mouth
I think this strain is a really good it's used for when weed don't work any more.
S........9
July 3, 2021
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
I tried this strain in a preroll from Bloominati in Corvallis, OR. THC was 30.1%. The name of the strain was a bit intimidating but the high was fairly smooth overall. It brightened up my day and made me feel relaxed without getting sleepy. I had a clear-headed conversation about politics. The smoke was heavy, so I had to buckle down and put my smoking lungs on to get through it. It wasn't harsh, although not by much. I thought that TDW was great for daytime use and it didn't give me any type of anxiety. Taste & Smell -3/5 Effects - 4/5